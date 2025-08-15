Colorado brewery celebrates its big win at the U.S. Open Beer Championships

By Eric Blumer

Colorado's Bull & Bush Brewery in Glendale was named this year's Grand National Champion at the 2025 U.S. Open Beer Championship. Bull & Bush won three gold medals, a silver and a bronze, as well as being named Brewery of the Year in their division. The British-style pub has been at their location on East Cherry Creek Drive in Glendale since 1971.

The U.S. Open Beer Championship, held in Oxford, Ohio, saw more than 450 breweries competing, bringing in more than 3000 unique entries, and 9,000 beers.

Spencer Mapes, Director U.S. Open Beer Championship says, "Bull and Bush specializes in the barrel aging. So, they have this complex barrel aging system that allows them to really create flavors that people might taste and ask.... this is beer? And you're like, yeah, that's beer! And they're like, Wow, this tastes amazing."

Co-owner of Bull and Bush, Erik Peterson, says the pub has a long history in the Denver metro area.

"The pub was built by my father and my uncle back in 1971 and then my brother Dave and I put the brewery in in 1997."

Peterson gives credit for the award-winning beer to the brewmasters. Gabe Moline is head brewmaster and has worked there for 28 years.

"Wow, what an accomplishment, two trophies, five medals. It feels great to be recognized, and it's the first time a Colorado brewery has ever won Grand National Champion," Peterson said.