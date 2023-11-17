Building under construction in Colorado catches fire overnight

Watch CBS News
By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

A building that was under construction caught fire in Littleton overnight and dozens of firefighters worked for about two hours to put out the flames. The South Metro Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause.

It started early Friday morning at the intersection of Prince Street and Main Street, which is in Littleton's downtown. The building was 3 stories high.

The fire was threatening to spread to a nearby apartment building when first responders arrived, and that building -- at 5654 Prince Street -- was evacuated. Firefighters were ultimately able to block the fire's spread and keep it to the building under construction. However, six units were damaged by water from the firefight and residents who lived there will be displaced until repairs are made.

No injuries have been reported.

