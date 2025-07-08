Future of Colorado building that contained Buffalo Bill's Museum and Grave's gift shop under consideration

Since last year, the Pahaska building in Lookout Mountain's Buffalo Bill's Museum and Grave area has been closed. It's being restored by Denver Parks and Recreation, which hopes to transform it into a place where the story of the American West is told in a more complete way than ever before.



CBS

The building was originally named the Pahaska Teepee after a lodge outside of Yellowstone Park where Buffalo Bill Cody hunted. For the past few decades it has been the site of a gift shop and cafe.

It currently sits empty. The last concessionaire contract ran out last year.

"I think right now our biggest priority is making sure that we really preserve the historic aspect of this building, because it is historic," said Stephanie Figueroa, a spokesperson for Denver Parks and Recreation.

Figueroa says the remodel was done in part because the building's age was really starting to show. It was built over 100 years ago.

"We had pretty much 24/7 use of the mechanical systems, the septic systems, all of that. And that was putting a lot of strain on the building," Figueroa said. "This building is really old."

Denver Parks and Recreation says they have heard from nearby residents who are hopeful that the building won't be closed permanently.

"We even received letters from residents saying 'Hey, don't close the Pahaska Teepee' and that's not what we're doing," Figueroa said.



Stephanie Figueroa, a spokesperson for Denver Parks and Recreation, stands inside the Pahaska building. CBS

The department is also looking for perspectives of Native American cultures. That's because tribal members played an integral role in Buffalo Bill's Wild West shows.

"We've realized with the Buffalo Bill Museum, you know, we are starting to tell a more inclusive story," said Figueroa.

The goal is to partner with a new concessionaire that would sell Native American food and sell items from local American Indian vendors that would match well with the more expansive exhibit at the museum. The goal is to give the building new life while honoring old history.



File photo of shoppers inside the Buffalo Bill's Museum and Grave's gift shop before it closed last year. CBS

"We do believe that because that was a big part of his Wild West Show it just makes sense to make sure to include that story and that narrative as well and make sure it's very thoughtful and inclusive," Figueroa said.

There have been some requests for interest put out by Denver Parks and Recreation. They are trying to determine who might put in a proposal to take over the space and hopefully open it back up sometime next year.