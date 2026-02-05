Buc-ee's withdraws annexation application for second location in Colorado

Buc-ee's is now withdrawing its plans to open its second Colorado location in Palmer Lake.

Since the initial plans were announced in Dec. 2024, community members have packed meetings, strongly opposing the supersized travel center. Residents have cited land-use, conservation, and transparency concerns, as well as concerns about how the center would affect the small town's future.

Buc-ee's opened its first Colorado location in March 2024 and planned to build a new 74,000-square-foot location off I-25 and County Line Road, north of Colorado Springs. The land is adjacent to one of the largest protected open spaces on the Front Range.

A lawsuit was filed over whether the proper channels were followed in the annexation application. The developer withdrew its bid in March of last year, but resubmitted it.

The town announced Wednesday that the travel center has withdrawn its application.

It's still unclear if developers will pursue a new store within the area.