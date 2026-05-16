Firefighters work to contain brush fire north of Colorado Air and Space Port

Firefighters say they're working to contain a brush fire that sparked north of the Colorado Air and Space Port on Saturday afternoon.

A plume of smoke in Bennett seen on a camera at the Colorado Air and Space Port. National Weather Service Boulder

The fire sparked around 2:30 p.m. in the 7000 block of Manila Road in Bennett. Although deputies helped some residents near the area evacuate as the fire headed south towards Bennett, the Adams County Sheriff's Office said there were no mandatory evacuations in place.

The plume of smoke could be seen almost all the way to Denver International Airport.

Photo of plume of smoke from Bennett brush fire taken from east of Denver International Airport. CBS

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office helped direct traffic while firefighters worked to bring the brush fire under control. By 4 p.m., the sheriff's department said the fire was nearly contained.