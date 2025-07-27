Brush fire on Lookout Mountain west of Denver caused by fireworks, Foothills Fire and Rescue says

A brush fire on Lookout Mountain west of Denver Friday night was caused by fireworks, investigators said on Sunday.

The fire was reported around 9 p.m. near the Tiers of Zion trailhead, according to Foothills Fire and Rescue, which called Genesee Fire and Golden Fire for help.

Crews from the three agencies extinguished the fire by midnight, and then Foothills Fire launched an investigation, stating on Sunday that fireworks had caused the fire.

Firefighters from several agencies work to extinguish a fire on Lookout Mountain in Golden, Colorado, on Friday, July 25, 2025. Foothills Fire and Rescue

"We're grateful for the swift and professional response from all departments involved," the department said on social media. "This incident serves as a strong reminder of the importance of fire restrictions and the risks fireworks pose in our wildland areas-especially during dry conditions."

It's not yet clear if anyone has been arrested or cited as a result of the fire. CBS News Colorado reached out to police and fire officials on Sunday seeking more information.