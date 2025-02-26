Colorado city of Broomfield is moving closer to a vision of a walkable downtown district

Broomfield Town Square one step closer to construction at Main Street and East 1st Avenue

With a prime piece of undeveloped land right by shops and parks, the city of Broomfield is moving closer to a vision many have supported: a walkable downtown district. It could be a huge improvement for the Colorado neighbors who live nearby.



City of Broomfield

The site would go right near the intersection of Main Street and East 1st Avenue where the city of Broomfield is hoping all these amenities will allow a walkable downtown to grow in the next few years.

"Our community has a lot of wonderful amenities, but what's missing is that walkable downtown Main Street place where folks can gather to go out to eat and shop and play," Broomfield Mayor Guyleen Castriotta said.

Broomfield City Council is now looking at the final stretch of approvals for a decades-long project to create a Broomfield Town Square, including new restaurants, hundreds of apartments and a lake.

"We're growing so fast, and what we really need is mixed use developments that will bring that vibrant, walkable community," Castriotta said.

Developer Tim Fredregill with Milender White is working to make that a reality and asking the city council to make the square its own business improvement district.

"The way that works is a portion of those tax dollars generated on site are contributed back to the project to help pay for the public infrastructure that all are going to enjoy," Fredregill said.

Still, the project comes with a more than $60 million initial price tag, and neighbors have some mixed opinions.



City of Broomfield

Jeremiah Mahan lives down the street from the site. He's happy that his property value may rise, but wary of a finished product as the city demolishes the failed multimillion-dollar 1stBank Center arena.

"I know some of my neighbors are excited about having, you know, some extra restaurants, maybe, maybe some patios, things like that," Mahan said, "My worry is that 10 years from now we're going to be walking through the park, it's going to be another '1stBank' situation."

Mahan is also upset that one part of the plan -- the lake -- could replace a favorite family park.

"Initially, we were very excited for it, until we started looking at the numbers," Mahan said.

Castriotta says City Council is confident and keeping a close eye on the project.

"We have a lot of faith in our developer and our partners to deliver on the promise of the Broomfield Town Square. It's something that the community has really been asking for. So, we're going to hold them accountable," she said.

Council members were asking about that accountability at their regular Tuesday meeting, noting the project has seen delays through the pandemic, but council says they want to keep it on track to break ground next year.