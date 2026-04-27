Broomfield Town Square project faces uncertainty after years of delays, rising costs

After nearly a decade of planning and millions of dollars invested, the future of Broomfield's long-promised Town Square is once again in question.

The future site of the Broomfield Town Square. CBS

Developers are asking for an 18-month extension on the project, while city council members are raising concerns about costs, delays, and whether the project should move forward with the current plan.

The Broomfield Town Square project has been pitched as a major transformation for Broomfield as a walkable downtown area with restaurants, apartments, and a lake.

But after years of work, Broomfield Mayor Guyleen Castriotta says the project has now reached its fourth timeline shift, creating frustration among city leaders and uncertainty for nearby businesses.

Andy Singh owns Casablanca Wine and Spirits, which neighbors the development site for the project. Singh said he bought his store just months ago with the expectation that the development would bring in new customers.

"Whatever we're putting in this store, it's only because of that Town Square. [People] said, 'This place is going to open, and this is going to be a gold mine,'" Singh said.

An artist's rendering of the Broomfield Town Square project. City of Broomfield

Now, even the possibility of another delay is raising concerns about his investment. "Even one delay affects us, you know, if they cancel it, that'll just ruin our business."

At last Tuesday's city council meeting, developers defended the project timeline, pointing to economic challenges and expressing frustration with the feeling that the city was changing expectations.

Joe Vostrejs, co-founder of City Street Investors, said, "Despite pressure to dumb it down, despite rising interest rates, rising construction costs, and all the complex design challenges, we held firm, and we kept working because a promise was made to the citizens. And yes, it took time."

But some council members pushed back, criticizing both the delays and the presentation.

Councilmember Todd Cohen said, "I want to see this vision achieved, don't want to kill it, but I have to say that in tonight's presentation, Mr. Joe was arrogant, condescending, dismissive," Broomfield City Councilmember Todd Cohen said. "I'm not interested anymore in the history of why the heck we're here. But what I'm interested in is, I don't want my legacy to be First Bank Center 2.0."

Castriotta says the project is now estimated to cost around $390 million, with about $70 million coming from city commitments in land value and future tax revenue.

City council is expected to vote on the extension request on May 12. If the extension is not approved, representatives on both sides of the issue have hinted that legal action could be considered.

If the agreement falls apart, existing contracts mean the land could remain undeveloped for decades, potentially until 2044.

The future site of the Broomfield Town Square. CBS

For Singh, the outcome carries real consequences.

"This means a whole lot for me; it's not just that they can open it or not. It's not just like that. We are depending a lot on that place," Singh said.