Broomfield Town Square developer sues Colorado city as officials consider revoking development plan

According to Broomfield officials, the developer behind the stalled Broomfield Town Square project is suing the city and county, seeking to block officials from potentially revoking its development plan.

Artist rendering of proposed Broomfield Town Square displayed on a window CBS

Broomfield Town Square Alliance filed the lawsuit Oct. 23, alleging breach of contract by the City and County of Broomfield, according to city officials. The lawsuit comes as Broomfield moves forward with a hearing that could determine whether the project can proceed under its existing plan. Under city code, city officials say they can revoke a site development plan if a developer fails to secure building permits within three years of approval.

CBS Colorado has reached out to the developer for comment but has not yet heard back.

Despite the lawsuit, Broomfield officials say they are proceeding with a previously scheduled Land Use Review Commission hearing Monday, Oct. 26, at 6 p.m. The hearing will address a notice to show cause related to the potential revocation of the site's development plan. A separate city council hearing on the project's future is also still scheduled for Dec. 8, following the commission's hearing.

For years, Broomfield residents have envisioned a walkable downtown with restaurants, apartments, shops and a public gathering space. Instead, the property along Main Street remains vacant.

Water feature included in designs for Broomfield Town Square City of Broomfield

The City of Broomfield first approved the Town Square development in 2019, but seven years later, construction has yet to begin.

Council members also said they may want to take a closer look at elements of the original 2019 agreement. Years after the plan was made, some of the questions being revisited are whether plans should still include a lake filled with potable water during an ongoing drought.