Colorado city reconsiders town square design choices after negotiations stall

Seven years after the project to build a town square was first announced, officials in the Colorado city of Broomfield say negotiations are at a standstill as developers prepare a new proposal. If an agreement isn't reached, the vacant site could remain undeveloped for decades to come.

For years, Broomfield residents have envisioned a walkable downtown with restaurants, apartments, shops and a public gathering space. Instead, the property along Main Street remains vacant.

Artist rendering of proposed Broomfield Town Square displayed on a window CBS

The City of Broomfield first approved the Town Square development in 2019, but seven years later, construction has yet to begin. Now, city leaders and developers are renegotiating the project as rising construction costs, inflation and changing priorities reshape what the development could ultimately become.

Residents shared their thoughts ahead of a community meeting Thursday night.

"Dragging their feet on it big time, just a pissing contest," said resident Josh Valerio. "They need to stop dragging their feet and fix it."

Valerio lives with Alexa Cernigla, just blocks from the proposed development.

"When is it going to end?" Cernigla asked. "Like, when are you going to push it further and actually let some people benefit from it?"

Broomfield City Councilmember Todd Cohen acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding the project.

When asked how much longer the project could take, Cohen said, "That's the golden question."

Vacant Safeway building sits at the proposed location for a new town square CBS

For months, negotiations between the city and the project's developers have stalled. Developers are now preparing a new proposal while the city spoke with the public on Thursday.

"Seven years is a long time to sit on the porch and wait for your prom date to show up, which is our situation," Cohen said. "And then he showed up, and he wants to make changes, and he wants more money."

Although representatives from the development team did not attend Thursday's meeting, they have previously shared frustration with the city's goalposts for the project.

Developers submitted a letter to city council reaffirming their commitment to the project, stating, in part: "...BTSA remains committed to bringing this project to fruition, and doing so on a basis that can lead to success for the City and its citizens."

Council members also said they may want to take a closer look at elements of the original 2019 agreement. Years after the plan was made, some of the questions being revisited are whether plans should still include a lake filled with potable water during an ongoing drought.

Water feature included in designs for Broomfield Town Square City of Broomfield

"Right now, we have to work with the parameters of a 2019 agreement that a previous manager and a previous council agreed to, that unfortunately had some shortcomings," Cohen said. "We want to make sure that as we go forward, there's accountability, so we don't repeat the last seven years."

The prolonged delay has also changed the economics of the project. Construction costs have climbed significantly since 2019, while city officials say the long-vacant Safeway building on the property had previously developed mold.

Some residents believe the original vision should be abandoned altogether.

"Things were different. Prices were different. Fuel was different. The world was a different place. Building costs were different," resident Marc Van Jacobs said. "So I'd like to see them come up with some different designs."

Developers are expected to submit a revised contract proposal by the end of the month. If city leaders reject the proposal, rights in the existing agreement could prevent another developer from moving forward with the site until 2044.

Despite the uncertainty, city leaders say they still want to see a town square built. However, there is still no timeline for when construction could finally begin.