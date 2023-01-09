Broomfield poised to take step towards stricter gun laws

Broomfield is poised to take a step towards stricter gun laws. There are many proposed changes in a series of ordinances that will go in front of the city council for a second time this week.

The ordinances include requiring a 10-day waiting period and proof of training to purchase a gun, prohibiting open carry in public places and concealed carry in city-owned places, banning rapid fire trigger activators, increasing the minimum age to 21 to purchase a rifle or shotgun, regulating ghost guns, and requiring gun dealers to post signs and notifications about sales.

"We are not trying to take away anybody's guns," councilmember James Marsh-Holschen said. "That's not our goal, that's not our job, but it is our job to protect the health and safety of the community and that's what we're trying to do."

Supporters of these laws hope they will make Broomfield safer and hope the rest of the state will follow suit. But critics say Broomfield residents will simply purchase guns elsewhere and bring them back, impacting the city's economy. Gun rights advocates say they plan to take on the legality of these measures in court.

These ordinances passed their first reading in front of the Broomfield City Council back in November. The second and final reading will happen Tuesday.