This city is the latest in Colorado to give out anti-theft kits for catalytic converters

Theft of catalytic converters has exploded across Colorado.

New laws have been enacted to try and reduce the thefts and now Broomfield joins the list of cities helping car owners mark their converters.

Here are the highlights of how the anti-theft kits work:

The kit comes with a bar code.

Put the liquid on the bar code it etches onto the converter.

Also includes a sticker letting people know that your catalytic converter is registered.

If you aren't auto-inclined, you can go to your local car shop and they will put it on for a small fee.

Takes less than 10 minutes.

Broomfield Police are calling this "crime prevention."

They say with the uptick in stolen catalytic converters, the community requested a way to combat this issue.

So in partnership with the "Colorado auto theft prevention authority," Broomfield Police were able to provide these kits for the public.

They offered 200 slots online and Broomfield PD says they filled up in 15 minutes.

CBS News Colorado spoke with one person who was nearly first in line at this event. He says these catalytic converter thefts are getting close to home.

"We've had a lot of thefts that we've heard about," said Robert St. John. "People coming into parking lots and stuff at an ice arena where our kids play hockey… And we thought we should take advantage of it since we park there all the time. Don't really want to go through the pain of having our cars vandalized."

Rachel Haslett, a spokeswoman for Broomfield Police said these kits can benefit many city residents.

"A lot of people who park outside, whether they live in an apartment complex or perhaps don't use their garage, are at risk for catalytic converter theft," she said. "And I think you'd be hard pressed to find somebody who hasn't been impacted."

While the slots did fill up fast, Broomfield PD said they're accepting walk-ins while supplies last.

The event runs through 4 p.m. today and will open back up at the Broomfield Police Department, 7 Descombes Drive, Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.