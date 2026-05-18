Bronze statue recovered after theft from Northern Colorado park, search for suspects continues

The bronze statue that was stolen from a park in Northern Colorado last week has been recovered after it turned up at a metal recycling facility. Greeley police said the statue, called "The Prize Catch," was taken from Glenmere Park about 2:30 p.m. on May 12.

Greeley police are asking for the public's help in identifying suspects wanted in the theft of a bronze statue from Glenmere Park. Greeley Police Dept.

Investigators said the suspects reportedly cut off the statue at the feet to remove it from the base. A white box truck was spotted in the immediate area at the time of the theft and investigators believe that vehicle was involved.

Detectives said staff at Rocky Mountain Recycling realized a statue had been sold to their facility the night of May 12 that matched the description of the stolen statue. The facility said they immediately called police.

The Perfect Catch statue was stolen from Glenmere Park in Greeley. Greeley Police Dept.

Detectives said they recovered the artwork and returned it to the Greeley Parks Department.

The investigation into the suspects is ongoing. Those with information are urged to contact Detective Labracke at lisa.labracke@greeleypd.com.