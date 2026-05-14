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Northern Colorado police ask for help finding suspects in bronze statue theft

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
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Jennifer McRae

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Police in Greeley are asking for help in identifying the suspect or suspects who stole a bronze statue from a park in Northern Colorado. According to investigators, the thieves stole the statue, called "The Prize Catch," from Glenmere Park about 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. 

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Greeley police are asking for the public's help in identifying suspects wanted in the theft of a bronze statue from Glenmere Park. Greeley Police Dept.

Investigators said the suspects reportedly cut off the statue at the feet to remove it from the base. A white box truck was spotted in the immediate area at the time of the theft and investigators believe it was involved. 

Detectives are asking people to think back if they were in the area of Glenmere Park on Tuesday afternoon:

Dashcam/Security Footage: Do you have a home security system or dashcam that might have captured a white box truck or suspicious activity between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.?

Scrap Yards: We are asking local metal recyclers to keep a sharp eye out for bronze material that appears to be part of a statue.

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The Perfect Catch statue was stolen from Glenmere Park in Greeley.  Greeley Police Dept.

Sightings: Did you see anyone loading heavy equipment or a large object into a truck near the park?

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greeley Police Department's nonemergency number at (970) 350-9605.

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