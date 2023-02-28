Watch CBS News
Sports

Broncos' Sean Payton explains failure to lure Vic Fangio back to Denver: I certainly 'tried to twist his arm'

/ CBS Sports

Denver Broncos new head coach has some challenges ahead
Denver Broncos new head coach has some challenges ahead 02:01

(CBS Sports) By Jeff Kerr

Sean Payton had one person in mind for his defensive coordinator when he accepted the Denver Broncos' head-coaching job -- Vic Fangio. 

Payton wasn't able to get Fangio as the former Broncos head coach decided to take a job with the Miami Dolphins to be their defensive coordinator instead. The power of Payton wasn't enough to lure Fangio back to Denver, which Payton can only ponder "what if." 

NFL Combine
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 28: Head coach Sean Payton of the Denver Broncos speaks to the media during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 28, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. / Getty Images

"Do I think he would have been a great asset for us? Yes," Payton said Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine, via DenverSports.com. "We were planning if the right scenario came up that we'd work together. This one was a little unique because it wasn't too long ago he was here."

How come Payton couldn't get Fangio to join him since both coaches were available? Payton was reportedly hired by Denver on Jan. 31 and Fangio accepted the Dolphins offer to become defensive coordinator on Feb. 2 ,so there was time to get Fangio back to the organization that previously employed him as a head coach. Fangio was 19-30 in his three seasons at that position (2019-2021) before he was fired.

Perhaps going back to Denver a year removed from his firing was too awkward for Fangio, who certainly had offers to be a defensive coordinator elsewhere. 

"Certainly I tried to talk to him, tried to twist his arm," Payton said. "I'm excited for his opportunity in Miami. I think he's a talented coach. He was always a challenge." 

The Broncos were able to land Vance Joseph as defensive coordinator. Ironically, Joseph was head coach of the Broncos prior to Fangio getting hired -- going 11-21 in his two seasons prior to his dismissal.   

First published on February 28, 2023 / 1:55 PM

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.