Broncos playoff chances slim after 42-17 loss to Detroit Lions on the road

The AFC Playoff picture has now looked slimmer for the Denver Broncos following a tough loss to the Detroit Lions on the road, 42-17.

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson completed 18 out of 32 passes for 223 yards, two touchdowns, one thrown and one rushed in the game. Wilson was also marked for a fumble after his failed lateral attempt early in the game was recovered by the Detroit defense.

Wilson continued his streak of throwing a touchdown pass in each game of the season. He is second to achieve this milestone after Hall of Famer Peyton Manning. Manning accomplished this same milestone for the 2012 and 2013 regular seasons.

"We tried to respond, they (Detroit Lions) did a good job in the first half, we came out the second half and played well in the first couple drives, but didn't go our way," said Wilson following the loss.

He added, "I think that we just have to play cleaner. That's for sure. If we can play a little cleaner, a little sharper... they played well tonight, they played really well and we could've played better."

Samaje Perine was the leading rusher for Denver on six carries for 37 yards. Javonte Williams ended the game second-leading rusher with 12 carries for 27 yards.

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy finished as the leading receiver for the team with three receptions for 74 yards. Jeudy also reached a milestone against the Lions by becoming the fastest receiver to 200 receptions in team history after connecting with Wilson on a 40-yard catch early in the contest.

Courtland Sutton was the second-leading receiver with five catches for 71 yards.

After the game, Sutton chatted with CBS News Colorado's Romi Bean about the current state of the team after the tough loss to Detroit and why he is still confident in the Broncos' playoff push by saying, "look at everything we've done so far. This team has rallied and fought back this entire season. I don't know why anything would change after this game."

Linebacker Josey Jewell was the leading tackler for the Broncos after reeling in nine total tackles with seven being solo. Defensive back Fabian Moreau came in as the second-leading tackler for the team with eight total tackles, as seven were solo.

The game was cut even at zero in the first quarter between the Broncos and Lions until Detroit struck first on the scoreboard with a 19-yard pass completion in the end zone at the top of the second quarter.

Detroit added in two more scores in the quarter and took in a 21-0 lead into halftime.

The Broncos responded out of halftime with a score after a 3-yard pass completion from Wilson to Lil'Jordan Humphrey. Detroit then answered back with a touchdown score of their own after a short pass into the end zone after marching downfield on Denver.

Denver also had a touchdown taken back by the referees after offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz was flagged for being offsides.

Following the play, Wilson was seen being yelled at by head coach Sean Payton when the quarterback got back to the sideline.

Denver was able to knock down a 23-yard field goal from Wil Lutz at the 43 second-mark of the third quarter, but Detroit answered back with another score after a 12-yard run into the end zone at the top of the fourth to put the game out of reach.

Wilson is remaining optimistic about the team's push to the playoffs although they suffered a tough and believes they have a chance to figure everything out in preparation for the New England Patriots.

"I think our focus is going back home and playing a New England Patriots team that we have to beat… we're going to respond the right way. That's what we're going to do."

Payton addressed the media following the game and touched on some of the mishaps that occurred against the Lions that might have attributed to the loss.

"It wasn't a lot of positive for us in that game," said Payton, who addressed the media after the game. "Thought those guys did a real good job in the red area and third down. Really in all facets, frustrating night."

Payton was asked about why he was seen yelling at Wilson on the sideline following the offsides penalty and what was actually said as he responded saying, "what I talk with Russell about is none of your business."

Next week the Broncos will return back home at Empower Field to take on the New England Patriots on Sunday at 2:25 p.m. MST.