Russell Wilson becomes second Broncos quarterback after Peyton Manning to throw 1 passing touchdown in 1st 14 games of season

By Kasey Richardson

/ CBS Colorado

After completing a 3-yard touchdown pass in the end zone to Lil'Jordan Humphrey against the Detroit Lions, Russell Wilson became the second Broncos quarterback after Peyton Manning to throw one passing touchdown in the first 14 games of the season. 

Manning accomplished this same milestone back in 2012 and 2013 as Wilson joins the Hall of Famer for the 2023 regular season. 

Last week against the Los Angeles Chargers, Wilson was praised for completing a single passing touchdown in the first 13 games of the season. 

The Denver Broncos are currently on the road fighting for AFC Playoff spot against the Detroit Lions. The Lions currently lead the Broncos 28-7 in the third quarter. 

First published on December 16, 2023 / 8:11 PM MST

