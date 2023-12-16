Watch CBS News
Broncos Jerry Jeudy becomes fastest in team history to reach 200 career receptions

By Kasey Richardson

/ CBS Colorado

After connecting with Russell Wilson for a 40-yard catch early in the game against the Detroit Lions, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy became the fastest in team history to reach 200 catches.

Jeudy reached the milestone in 54 games after being drafted by the Broncos with the 15th pick back in 2020. 

Denver Broncos v Houston Texans
HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 03: Jerry Jeudy #10 of the Denver Broncos runs with the ball in the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 03, 2023 in Houston, Texas. / Getty Images

The star receiver has averaged 12.1 yards per catch with 507 total receiving yards, 42 total catches, and one receiving touchdown after being targeted 63 times headed into Saturday's game against the Detroit Lions. 

Jeudy's best game this year was against the Miami Dolphins, reeling in five catches for 81 yards. 

The Broncos are currently competing for a spot in the AFC playoff picture as they take on the Detroit Lions on the road. 

Kasey Richardson

Kasey Richardson is Covering Colorado First in the CBS Colorado newsroom as a digital media producer. He writes and edits articles about breaking news, developing stories and sports. See the CBS Colorado news team or contact us.

First published on December 16, 2023 / 6:23 PM MST

