Broncos Jerry Jeudy becomes fastest in team history to reach 200 career receptions
After connecting with Russell Wilson for a 40-yard catch early in the game against the Detroit Lions, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy became the fastest in team history to reach 200 catches.
Jeudy reached the milestone in 54 games after being drafted by the Broncos with the 15th pick back in 2020.
The star receiver has averaged 12.1 yards per catch with 507 total receiving yards, 42 total catches, and one receiving touchdown after being targeted 63 times headed into Saturday's game against the Detroit Lions.
Jeudy's best game this year was against the Miami Dolphins, reeling in five catches for 81 yards.
The Broncos are currently competing for a spot in the AFC playoff picture as they take on the Detroit Lions on the road.
