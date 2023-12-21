Denver Broncos playoff chances listed at 17.6%: "We want to do it for the city"

The Denver Broncos hope to keep their playoff hopes alive by defeating the Patriots on Sunday night, and they know they need to do much more than that to actually make it to the postseason and end their 7 season playoff drought. With three games remaining in the season, Sportsline has their chances for the playoffs listed at 17.6%.

There's no mistake about it - the 7-7 Broncos are dying to make the postseason, but all they they can focus on this week is beating a flailing 3-11 New England team.

"Everyone in the back of their head, you're thinking you want to make the playoffs. This city will go absolutely insane," said tight end Adam Trautman. "We want to do it for the city. For them to get into it and fully, fully put their belief and trust in us again."

Trautman said the Broncos need to be careful not to look too far ahead.

"(The Patriots) are a team that can catch you," he said. "They're one of better coached teams in the NFL just because they have Bill Bellichick at the helm."