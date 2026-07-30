Broncos hold final practice before start of this year's training camp

The Broncos hit the practice field Thursday for one final ramp-up period before training camp officially kicks off Friday.

Denver's defense was one of the best in the league last season, but there's always room for improvement. The one area they struggled in was forcing turnovers, with just 14 in 2025, which ranked 26th in the NFL. Getting those numbers near the top of the list is a point of emphasis for this year's team.

Talanoa Hufanga (9) of the Denver Broncos stands with teammates during practice at Broncos Park on July 30, 2026. AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post via Getty Images

"For us, it's just really attacking the ball," Broncos safety Talanoa Hufanga said. "Whether it's in the air or on the ground. We did a really good job of getting sacks, but how can we get a sack with a forced fumble? How can we change this pass deflection into an interception, or a tip just to get somebody else an interception. It's been talked about, and it's been drilled."

As for the offense, quarterback Bo Nix's health will generate all the headlines, but keeping him upright will largely depend on the offensive line. The Broncos return all five starters for the third-straight year -- continuity that they believe will make a big difference come the fall.

"There's a standard that we've kind of set, and that we've all agreed to uphold to," Broncos offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey said. "Each guy has to do their job better than they did the year before."

Nik Bonitto (15), Dondrea Tillman (92), Jonah Elliss (52) and Johnny Walker Jr. (59) of the Denver Broncos work out during practice at the Broncos Park on July 29, 2026. AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post via Getty Images

There's no denying what the goals are for this team -- get one game further than they did last season. They know winning frigid games in January begins in the heat of July.

"The best way to do what you want to do at the end of the season is by competing as hard as you can right now," McGlinchey said. "I don't think we have any issues focusing on the task at hand."

Broncos Training Camp officially begins Friday morning at Broncos Park in Dove Valley. Practice begins at 10 a.m. Fans will be allowed to attend, provided they have a ticket for that day's practice.