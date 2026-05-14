Full Broncos schedule released, includes late-season games against Buffalo and New England

The NFL released the full 2026 regular season schedule for the Denver Broncos on Thursday, and it's clear the schedule makers think the Broncos will be a big draw. The Broncos will be playing in numerous primetime games.

Bo Nix of the Denver Broncos calls a play against the Las Vegas Raiders in the fourth quarter of a game at Allegiant Stadium on Dec. 7, 2025 in Las Vegas. Ian Maule / Getty Images

"The Broncos will get plenty of time in the national spotlight this season. They will play plenty of tough games, including nine different games that made the 2025 postseason," said CBS Colorado's Romi Bean. "And the start of the schedule is an absolute gauntlet: we've got two primetime games in the first three weeks."

The Broncos will host eight home games and play nine road games and will have a bye in Week 10. The schedule also includes late-season rematches against the Broncos playoff opponents from last season.

(all times Mountain Time)

Week 1, Monday, Sept. 14: Broncos at. Kansas City Chiefs

The Broncos face AFC West division foes the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1 on Monday Night Football. The game at Arrowhead Stadium will be the first of two MNF games in Week 1. (The game will air on ESPN and ABC.)

Week 2, Sunday Sept. 20, 2:05 p.m.: Broncos vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

(The game will air on CBS.)



Week 3, Sunday Sept. 27: Broncos vs. Los Angeles Rams

How 'bout this early-season showdown between the AFC and NFC runner-ups? Quarterbacks Bo Nix and Rams Matthew Stafford headline this Week 3 Sunday Night Football game. (The game will air on NBC.)

Week 4, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2:25 p.m.: Broncos at San Francisco 49ers

(The game will air on CBS.)

Week 5, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2:05 p.m.: Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers

(The game will air on CBS.)

Week 6, Thursday, Oct. 15: Broncos vs. Seattle Seahawks

(The game will air on Amazon Prime Video.)

Week 7, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2:05 p.m.: Broncos at Arizona Cardinals

(The game will air on CBS.)

Week 8, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2:25 p.m.: Broncos vs. Chiefs

(The game will air on CBS.)

Week 9, Sunday, Nov. 8, 11 a.m.: Broncos at Carolina Panthers

(The game will air on CBS.)

Week 10: BYE WEEK

Denver's bye week comes two weeks earlier than last season.

Week 11, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2:25 p.m.: Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders

(The game will air on CBS.)

Week 12, Friday, Nov. 27, 1 p.m.: Broncos at Pittsburgh Steelers

This Black Friday game takes place in Pennsylvania. (The game will air on Amazon Prime Video.)

Week 13, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2:05 p.m: Broncos vs. Miami Dolphins

(The game will air on FOX.)

Week 14, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2:05 p.m.: Broncos at New York Jets

(The game will air on CBS.)

Week 15, Sunday, Dec. 20, 11 a.m.: Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders

(The game will air on CBS.)

Week 16, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2:30 p.m.: Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills

(The game will air on Netflix.)

Week 17, Jan. 1 or 2, 2027, Time TBD: Broncos at New England Patriots

Week 18, Jan. 9 or 10, 2027, Time TBD: Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers



"What a way to wrap up the season. Santa has given us a rematch of the overtime playoff thriller with the Bills on Christmas. Then it's the AFC Championship rematch, this time in New England in Week 17, and wrapping things up with a game that could mean everything -- or could be nothing, depending on how the season goes, that one at home against the Chargers," Bean said. "From the start to the end, it will be must-see the whole time."