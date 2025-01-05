Broncos fan serves up Southern Colorado dishes for football fans at home games

Sunday's game isn't the coldest game Broncos fans have been to late in the season, and not much will kill the party atmosphere on Broncos game day. And bringing the noise and delicious eats is Nate, who is keeping a forty-year family tradition alive.

CBS Colorado

CBS Colorado

"My parents started in '85. Then before I even bought a washer and dryer. As soon as I started my job at FedEx. I bought their other set of season tickets. Now my kids come," said Nate.

He now hauls the music machine his father built from Pueblo to every home game.

"This is the third trailer we built. So bigger, better, louder," said Nate.

CBS Colorado

But his tailgate is more than just music. Nate does seven hours of food prep every home game to grill up Southern Colorado delicacies for football fans.

"We got our spot. That's how we know where to pull up, just look for the grease spot," said Nate. "It's like therapy. Food therapy."

Nate makes everything from mac n' cheeseburgers to Pueblo green chile quesadillas to grinders and garlic shrimp.

"We just kind of welcome everybody that comes through. So, fans from out of town, they can have a place where they could feel safe and experience a good tailgate with nice food," said Nate.

CBS Colorado

Which, on a crisp morning like this makes him the most popular guy in lot C.

"Summertime, nobody's around me. I got no friends in the summer when it's hot. Then wintertime all of a sudden there's a lot more people around the grill," said Nate.