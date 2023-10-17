Broncos defense looking to build on positive showing in loss to KC

The Broncos are looking for a reset this Sunday when they take on the Green Bay Packers. It's the first of back-to-back home games for Denver.

Zach Allen of the Denver Broncos runs out of the tunnel prior to an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 12, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. Cooper Neill / Getty Images

Despite losing 19-8, it wasn't all bad for the Broncos when they played the Chiefs on Thursday night.

The defense had its best game of the season, holding Kansas City to one touchdown and just 19 points. They also held the Chiefs to just 1 of 5 inside the red zone.

The defense is hoping to build off its success moving forward.

"I think guys, you know, are finally understanding what it takes and understanding the defense better," said defensive lineman Zach Allen. "All 11 guys were kind of doing their job at the same time. It's really encouraging for us to see because we put it out there -- we can do it now. It's just a matter of us doing it consistently over the next 10 or 11 games."

"The guys are definitely really encouraged about it and excited for this upcoming week."

CBS Sports writer John Breech said "The Broncos defense kept Denver in the game" in his Week 6 grades for NFL games.