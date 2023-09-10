Watch CBS News
"Broncos Country Ahead": CDOT places message on I-70 sign

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Denver Broncos season preview
Denver Broncos season preview 09:39

The Colorado Department of Transportation is sending a reminder to drivers heading eastbound on Interstate 70 about who to root for when they descend from the mountains into Denver.

They placed a message "Broncos Country Ahead" on one of the overhead highway signs in Clear Creek County with a Broncos logo.

Let's go Denver Broncos! ⚠️Expect heavy traffic this Sunday as we all gear up with #BlueandOrange 🏈. #Broncos #BroncosCountry #bronconation #Kickoff2023 #LVvsDEN

Posted by Colorado Department of Transportation on Friday, September 8, 2023

After sharing a photo of the sign on Facebook over the weekend with the words "Let's go Denver Broncos!" they got dozens of Likes. But there were a few snarky comments from non-Bronco fans, too.

"This is appropriate as it's all downhill the rest of the season lol," wrote one commenter.

"Full of holes just like the broncos' defense," wrote another.

The Broncos host the Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on Sunday afternoon. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on September 10, 2023 / 1:36 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

