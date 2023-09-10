"Broncos Country Ahead": CDOT places message on I-70 sign
The Colorado Department of Transportation is sending a reminder to drivers heading eastbound on Interstate 70 about who to root for when they descend from the mountains into Denver.
They placed a message "Broncos Country Ahead" on one of the overhead highway signs in Clear Creek County with a Broncos logo.
After sharing a photo of the sign on Facebook over the weekend with the words "Let's go Denver Broncos!" they got dozens of Likes. But there were a few snarky comments from non-Bronco fans, too.
"This is appropriate as it's all downhill the rest of the season lol," wrote one commenter.
"Full of holes just like the broncos' defense," wrote another.
The Broncos host the Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on Sunday afternoon.
