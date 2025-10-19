Broncos Brothers stand out among football fans in Denver with winning fashion

Denver Broncos fans definitely know how to get ready for games, but only a select few "dress up" for gameday.

Justin Grimmett and Jeramy Jussel, better known as the "Broncos Brothers," have turned game-day fashion into a full-blown tradition. The pair attend every home game at Empower Field at Mile High dressed head-to-toe in coordinated orange-and-blue suits. They're our latest inductees into the Orange Zone.

"It started, gosh, about 15 years ago when we went to the playoffs with Tim Tebow," Grimmett said, pointing at the immaculately tailored white and orange suit he was wearing. "I told myself, I'm going to show up as the best-dressed man. So I got with a designer who helped build this suit."

Their look has become so recognizable that it's earned them a sponsorship from Icon Suits. Each outfit is custom-made -- complete with orange pants, throwback blue jackets, and "Broncos Brothers" stitched inside the lining.

Jeramy Jussel, left, and Justin Grimmett, better known as the "Broncos Brothers," have turned game-day fashion into a full-blown tradition. CBS

"Obviously, you gotta have Bronco orange pants," Jussel said. "Then I've got the old throwback blue with the backpiece that represents Broncos Country."

"Gotta have our cufflinks," Grimmett said. "Inside the suit, we've got the 'Broncos Brothers' right there too, so this is the one and only."

Before they became game-day icons, Grimmett and Jussel were rivals in Colorado Springs.

"We were rivals down in Colorado Springs," Grimmett said. "He went to Coronado, I went to Air Academy High School. So we knew of each other."

"Crosstown rivals in high school, then we became friends in college," Jussel said.

Now, the duo coordinates their wardrobe with the weather, from lightweight spring suits to overcoats for the snowy months.

Jeramy Jussel, left, and Justin Grimmett, better known as the "Broncos Brothers," are seen at a recent Denver Broncos home game. CBS

"We've got our light, warm, spring ball suits, then we've got overcoat suits for when it starts snowing in October, November, December, January," Jussel said.

"And then the old-school classic blue pants -- you've gotta top it off; you've gotta coordinate with those orange shoes," Grimmett said.

Jussel summed up their motto best: "You don't player-hate, you coordinate."

The Broncos play the New York Giants in Denver at 2:05 p.m. on Sunday. The game will air on CBS Colorado.