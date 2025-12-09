Director at the Broncos Boys & Girls Club carries on legacy of predecessor, who played "vital" role in his life

Colorado families are being squeezed by the current economy which makes the Together for Colorado Toy Drive more important than ever this year. CBS Colorado is working to make sure that every child at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver get at least one toy this holiday season.

Over the years that children attend the Boys & Girls Clubs they come to think of the clubs as second homes, and the staff and members as their family. Antonio Chavez is the Club Director at the Broncos Boys & Girls Club.

"I grew up in the Boys & Girls Club so being able to be in this position now and be a mentor and provide a safe welcoming place to our kids that we serve now is like truly a blessing for me," Chavez told CBS News Colorado.

He works with about 160 children and teens every day, making sure they get fed, nurtured, and challenged.

"It's just being present, prioritizing them, and then just being engaged with them every single second," he explained.

Chavez built his leadership style based on that of his mentor, former Club Director Julio Flores.

"My father was unfortunately incarcerated growing up, so he played a vital role just being able to provide guidance, direction, and giving me love and a lot of empathy in my life when I needed it most. So just someone there, a male figure in my life that was supportive and resourceful for me was vital," Chavez said.

Flores and Chavez even appeared on CBS News Colorado to promote the Toy Drive, when Chavez was a teen. Flores is gone now, but Chavez shows up every day to carry on his work. His quiet encouragement and support are exactly what these kids need. He knows because he was once in their shoes.

LINK: Together for Colorado Toy Drive

Join CBS Colorado for the annual Toy Collection Day on Thursday, December 11, 2025.