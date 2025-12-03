Denver Broncos Zach Allen partners with Boys & Girls Club of Metro Denver for kids shopping spree
Denver Broncos defensive end Zach Allen partnered with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Denver to take some of the children on a holiday shopping spree. Allen hit the JCPenney's at the Park Meadows Mall with the kids on Tuesday.
Each child from the Altura Boys & Girls Club in Aurora received a $200 gift card to choose presents for themselves and loved ones.
What the kids didn't know is that they would be shopping alongside Allen as he joined them for the evening. It was a special surprise that enhanced the festive spirit of the shopping excursion.
"It makes you really grateful and thankful for the position you're in and blessed. So, hopefully we inspire some kids and maybe we make a couple more NFL players today!" said Allen.
In his first season with the Broncos in 2023, Allen set a then-career high with 60 tackles (27 solo) along with five sacks (44.5 yds.), one pass defensed and one forced fumble in 17 starts, according to the team.