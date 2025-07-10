1 dog died, another treated after being found inside hot car, police in Colorado say

Brighton police say a dog has died after being left in a hot car

Brighton police say a dog has died after being left in a hot car

Brighton police say a dog has died after being left in a hot car

Brighton police said that one dog died and another was taken to the veterinarian after the animals were found inside a hot car on Wednesday. Wednesday was declared a First Alert Weather Day by CBS Colorado's First Alert Meteorologists, and temperatures reached 100 degrees in Denver.

Officers said they responded to the 100 block of North Cabbage Street on an animal welfare call. When they arrived just before noon, they said they found two animals unattended inside a parked vehicle.

Brighton police posted a picture on social media of how hot the inside of a car was, where two dogs were found inside. Brighton Police Department

One of the dogs was taken to the Riverdale Animal Shelter for evaluation. The second dog was deceased and the cause of death is still under investigation, according to Brighton police.

Investigators said the owner of the dogs has been identified.

Brighton police posted an image on their Facebook page that showed the internal temperature of the vehicle at 136 degrees with the message, This is an important reminder of how hot the inside of your car can get and to not leave animals or children alone. For more information on pets in hot cars, please visit: https://www.hsppr.org/pets-and-hot-cars-dont-mix/.