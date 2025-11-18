Colorado family's case remains in limbo, 5 years since deadly machete attack

Five years ago, a Colorado mother was killed in front of her family. Now, there are concerns that the man who has been accused of the deadly attack may walk free.

Those concerns surfaced after a legal loophole was found in a new Colorado law. HB23-1034, signed by Gov. Jared Polis in 2024, created a loophole in the legal system. It was intended to prioritize mental health care for those found incompetent to stand trial. However, some have fallen through the cracks and have been released to the public after being deemed unqualified to receive mental health care. Without being able to receive the care or being found guilty of a crime, such alleged criminals are then able to be released into the community.

The Skinner family Abigayle Skinner

Abigayle Skinner has been waiting to speak before a judge about the nightmare her family experienced five years ago inside their Brighton home.

"It's the case that left an emotional and physical scar that will never fade. It's the case that's a recurring horror movie that plays in my head all day long," said Abigayle.

She hoped to share that impact statement during the sentencing of the man who allegedly used a machete to kill her mom, Bonnie Skinner.

"My mother was one of a kind. She would literally drop whatever she was doing to come to the rescue. She was understanding and stern," said Abigayle. "She was brave, she had the kindest eyes and heart, but most of all she was a great nurturer."

Yet, her family's day in court still hasn't come.

"I wish that somebody would care as much as I do," said Abigayle. "It's very frustrating since it's been a full circle. It's gone nowhere in five years."

More than five years ago, 53-year-old Lonny McNair was charged with first-degree murder and multiple other counts after allegedly attacking Abigayle, her two sisters, a friend, and her parents at their Brighton home on Aug. 11, 2020. Abigayle's mom was the only one who didn't survive the attack. The others were left with not only physical scars but also emotional trauma.

Lonny McNair Adams County

"It was literally within a span of five minutes," said Abigayle. "I open my bedroom and sure enough, this guy is holding a [long], maybe 14-inch machete with blades rippled into it.

Abigayle describes the attacker as someone who appeared to instinctively begin swinging the machete, hitting her in the back, and injuring others in his way.

"When my dad was going up the steps, he was behind him, and he basically butchered his head, like an 'X' on his head," said Abigayle.

After nearly two years of legal proceedings, McNair was placed under a mental health commitment at the state hospital in Pueblo in February 2022.

That stay was lifted in November 2022, after he was allegedly restored to competency. Nearly a year later, reports show he was found incompetent to stand trial.

This past September, he was once again evaluated and deemed incompetent.

"If he can't understand what he did now, but he could understand then, how does that make any sense?" said Abigayle.

Now, Abigayle is wrestling with frustration and fear, as she wonders what will happen if McNair never gets tried in court.

"I would like to see him restored. I would like to see the efforts put into this case and him," she said. "He shouldn't be somebody who should be let go."

Instead, she hopes this chapter of her family's nightmare can be over soon and give closure to her mom's death.

The scene outside the home on Aug. 11, 2020. CBS

"She was a beautiful spirit, in and out. I'm just wishing she could hold my daughter, or my nephew, or just me."

McNair is scheduled for an upcoming review hearing on Dec. 11. CBS Colorado did reach out to McNair's attorney for comment, but has not heard back.