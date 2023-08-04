Tianyu Arts & Culture's Bright Nights at Four Mile exhibit now on display in park in Denver metro area

Take an inside look at Bright Lights at Four Mile

Summer nights in Denver are often filled with outdoor concerts and Rockies games.

Now, there's a new attraction offering interactive art for the entire family.

Bright Nights at Four Mile is the newest attraction at Four Mile Park. For the rest of the summer, into the fall Glendale's Four Mile historic park will educate and entertain visitors with a thousand-year-old Chinese tradition. It's all a part of a new partnership with Tianyu Arts and Culture Inc, which is the largest Chinese lantern festival producer in north America.

Yianir Figueroa was one of the first to stop by this now glimmering graze of grass on its opening night.

"I saw this event on Facebook. I've never been to this park and thought this was a cool idea and I love art," said Figueroa.

Jennifer Lagraff is the CEO over at Four Mile Park. She tells us this lantern festival is one of the first of its kind to take place on Colorado's Front Range.

"The closest you can see another Tinyau exhibit is Reno or Kansas," said Lagraff.

These hand-crafted lanterns are not only unique to Colorado, each design aligns with a theme that's scheduled to change over the next five years.

"This is year one and each year the exhibits will change. Tianyu will make specific four mile lanterns for us. In the back of the park they have a stage coach, chicken pigs and goats. Each year they will add a bit more four mile to each exhibit. It's pretty cool," she said.

That's 12 acres of four mile now filled with bright lights and interactive displays. This exhibit is designed for people of all ages to come and enjoy as summertime wraps and autumn kicks into gear.

"This is above my expectations... exceeded my expectations! I'm mesmerized," said Figueroa.

Bright Nights at Four Mile will be open now through the beginning of October.