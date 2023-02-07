Bright MINDS is a dyslexia support program helping students at Alameda International

Dyslexia impacts every aspect of life, and early intervention is critical when it comes to saving kids a lifetime of frustration and embarrassment. That's the idea behind Bright MINDS. A new, one-of-a-kind program within the walls of Alameda International.

It was 2017 when the district approached school staff with a need: a gap in dyslexia resources for secondary students.

CBS

"We took it and ran because if I could stop any child from having to do what I had to do when I was in school it's a win for me," said Andrea Arguello, Assistant Principal at Alameda International.

Arguello has spent her life working in special education as a result of her experience with dyslexia. She was one of four at Alameda International who didn't hesitate to get the Bright MINDS program off the ground.

"Our kids are absolutely brilliant and we're just giving them new ways to shine," she said.

The teaching methods aren't new, but the concept is a first for the state of Colorado- you don't need to pay for a specialty diagnosis.

"Equity is one of the greatest pillars we have because a lot of students, they can't afford to be diagnosed. It costs anywhere from $3,000 to $6,000 to have your child diagnosed with dyslexia and then once that student is diagnosed, you can go to private dyslexia schools that cost well over $20,000 upwards into $40,000," Arguello continued, "So that knocks a lot of children who should be receiving these services completely out."

Not to mention the process of a diagnosis for kids? Not fun.

"It was a very long and extensive process," said River Gallegos, an 8th grader at Alameda International.

River is one of about 20 kids enrolled in the Bright MINDS program. It's an extension of his Language and Literature class. He says it has replaced the need for a tutor and in his second year, he's noticed a major improvement.

CBS

"Before, I had to actually think and maybe even look up how to spell every word," said Gallegos.

It's a similar story for Wynn Bodor, also an 8th grader at Alameda International.

"I notice that I've started to speak out more in class and answer questions where at first I was kinda scared," said Bodor.

It was not an easy undertaking to start the program, but it filled up quickly and continues to grow.

"I'm happy to say that we just recruited another 8 students for our third cohort so we're going strong," said Dr. Todd Ognibene, a psychologist and program coordinator.

The students have classes daily and the lessons hit every aspect of life, skills the kids use inside and outside of the classroom.

"We're on a block schedule so students receive explicit multi-sensory evidence-based reading program, the Wilson Reading system, and they receive that either every day, or every other day. This, in addition to executive function, supports, organization, planning, time management, task initiation- things that are characteristically for middle school students."

The program has become so popular in its two years, families are moving closer to be part of it. Others are commuting up to an hour according to Ognibene.

His goal is to see the program replicated in other districts and eventually at the state level.

"To date, we've had numerous surrounding school districts to interview staff and students about the Bright MINDS program hoping to replicate it themselves," he said.

Enrollment is open for next year but Ognibene says it's filling up fast.

For more information, click here: https://sites.google.com/jeffcoschools.us/bright-minds/home