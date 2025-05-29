Lakewood nonprofit that offers older Colorado residents free home repairs sees more and more requests

A Colorado nonprofit called Bright Leaf Inc. serves elderly populations in economically difficult circumstances by providing landscaping and home repairs free of charge.

At a retirement community in Lakewood this week, Bright Leaf volunteer Jenna Melliadis recently was making some new friends, one door knock at a time. She met Dennis Howard, a 77 year old who lives in the neighborhood. Howard spends most of his time outside these days after his longtime wife passed away in the last year. All kinds of things in the house remind him of her, down to the torn up linoleum on his kitchen floor from where her wheeled chairs would wear down the tile. They used to scrape by on two combined Social Security incomes, but after her passing, Howard has had to shoulder the costs of everything alone.

Bright Leaf volunteer Jenna Melliadis chats with Dennis Howard in his home. CBS

"It's really hard to afford your rent, food and repairs and stuff," he told CBS Colorado. "You have to put them on the back burner."

The floor damage has been on the to do list for awhile, he explained, and he was afraid that one day he would slip on it and fall in his home.

"I couldn't afford to have it done, so thank God these guys came by and are able to help me with it," said Howard.

The knock on the door from Melliadis changed things.

Bright Leaf is primarily volunteer driven outside of Executive Director Steve Olguin and other senior staff that handle scheduling and coordination.

"Being able to provide services that help people survive safely and comfortably in their home is so important," Melliadis said.

CBS Colorado's Andrew Haubner interviews Bright Leaf Executive Director Steve Olguin. CBS

For her, it hits home in a particularly pronounced way. Her mother passed away three months ago and couldn't spend some of her last days and weeks in the comfort of her home. Every walk into a home is a chance to give these seniors an opportunity to be happy, healthy and cared for.

"Because this is such a personal cause and mission to my heart it is unbelievably gratifying," she said. "The impacts that we're able to have on each individual, knowing that they're happy, that they're comfortable, that they're safe is just such a huge blessing."

Bright Leaf Inc. started out as a Facebook group where people would share resources and a way to help elderly individuals like grandparents or other family members. Over the next few years, more calls for service would come and Olguin decided to put his experience as a roofer and contractor to work. The group did receive grant funding but recent administrative changes within state and federal governments have forced them to look into other funding avenues. Nowadays, Olguin says, they operate primarily on community donations, volunteer time and good Samaritans that are willing to lend a hand, a lawn mower, or a power drill to help those in need.

Since 2022, Olguin said, calls have been more frequent and tips regularly come in regarding neighborhoods and people to help. But 2025 has been a particularly intense period of work.

"The beginning of 2025 is a time when we have seen the most requests come in," he said.

Based on those calls and tips, the volunteers will fan out to areas like the Lakewood community they were in this week. Typically, the trips are two days in length. The first is to knock on doors, meet residents and see what they need help with. Olguin and his team divvy up responsibilities, what contractors need to be called and who can do what work and then the next morning, crews are out to fix what needs to be fixed. It can be anything from lawn mowing and weed whacking to bigger projects like replacing carpets or making showers ADA compliant for residents that are now using walking aids.

CBS

"To be able to help a senior do some repairs on their home that they wouldn't otherwise be able to afford or they don't have family support, it shows them that there are people out there that do care," Olguin said.

"It's a godsend," Dennis said, his eyes beginning to well. "I had no idea that this help was out there. People need to know."

After just one day, Dennis Howard has a friend in Jenna Melliadis. Soon, the rip in his floor will be gone. And Bright Leaf Inc. will be on to the next place, trying to provide some help and comfort to those that need it.