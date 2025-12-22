Bright Leaf helps grandparents raising grandkids in Colorado as they face holiday hardships

At a kitchen table in Arvada, backpacks and homework papers take over. It's a common sight for Carla Aguilar, but one she never expected to repeat.

"I thought I was all done raising kids, you know?" Aguilar said.

Carla Aguilar and her 8-year-old granddaughter, Athena. CBS

For more than a decade, Aguilar has been raising her two granddaughters, Ava and Athena. Ava, 12, was too shy to appear on camera, but 8-year-old Athena proudly showed how her grandmother helps her learn.

"She helps me read," Athena said. "She taught me how to write correctly."

Aguilar, 55, is disabled and lives on a fixed income. She says every day is a balancing act, and this time of year is challenging.

"Holidays are hard, so we're kind of dealing with that right now," she said.

Aguilar's story is far from unique. According to the latest data from the American Society on Aging and the U.S. Census Bureau, more than 2 million grandparents nationwide are primary caregivers for their grandchildren. In Colorado, more than 36,000 families face the same reality, often with limited financial resources and little support.

Carla Aguilar CBS

"Most of these seniors are on fixed income, social security, disability, and you can't really stretch that too far in Colorado these days," said Steve Olguin, executive director of Bright Leaf, a nonprofit that helps older adults across the state.

Bright Leaf started as a small community group and now provides free home repairs, food assistance, and other essentials to seniors statewide. Its newest initiative, GrandCare Alliance, focuses on grandparents raising grandkids — offering help with school costs, activity fees, and holiday wish lists.

"We're just trying to help out so it's not as rough for them," Olguin said.

For Aguilar, that support is a lifeline. She says her granddaughters are her world, and she'll never stop fighting for them.

"They're my heart, my soul, everything," Aguilar said. "I will take care of them until my last breath."

Steve Olguin, executive director of Bright Leaf. CBS

Bright Leaf is asking for the community's help in supporting the GrandCare Alliance and its other services. Those who want more information on how to volunteer and donate can visit their website.