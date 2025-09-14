Watch CBS News
Brief warmup tomorrow before another cold front moves through Colorado

Dayle Cedars
A cold front ushered in cooler temperatures across Colorado Sunday.
The saying, "If you don't like the weather, just wait a minute," holds true this week for Colorado as the state will see a little bit of everything.

Overnight Saturday, some of the mountain passes saw a dusting of snow while the rest of the state had rain showers and thunderstorms. A cold front arrived, bringing cooler temperatures on Sunday, but expect plenty of sunshine for the afternoon and evening in the Denver metro area. The Northern Front Range and far Northeast corner of the state however, could see some lingering storms through early afternoon.  

High temperatures will be five to ten degrees cooler than average for this time of year.

co-today-highs.png
If the cooler weather doesn't get you excited, don't worry, the heat returns on Monday with highs in the low to mid 80s in the metro area. The kids may want a sweatshirt or jacket waiting for the bus in the morning, but they will not need it when you pick them up from school.

back-to-school-forecast.png
Another front arrives bringing temperatures back down into the 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday with a chance for afternoon storms.  On Thursday, temperatures jump back into the low 80s.

extended-am.png
