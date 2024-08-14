Colorado artist gives back after Broncos players buy her kicks

Breanna Berry is a trailblazer who has made a name for herself by transforming professional athletes' shoes and cleats into masterpieces.

Berry said the industry found her instead of vice versa.

"I decided to paint a pair of my Timberlands, put them on Instagram and life took off. I didn't know there was a whole industry for shoe customization," she said.

Her stardom took off with one order: to Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas.

"No school or job could have gotten me where I've gotten," Berry said.

Now some of the biggest football stars model her art on the field. And other celebrities who have bought from the Colorado artist, according to Berry, include: Jamal Murray, Phillip Lindsay, Justin Simmons, Ed Shereran, Blink 182, Da Baby, Natasha Cloud and Pete Davidson.

Berry is a representative from one of more than 25 sports organizations, teams and others who will be featured during CBS Colorado's Girls in the Game on Saturday. It will be held on the University of Denver campus. Romi Bean hosts the event, which is designed to encourage, inspire and empower girls to consider careers in sports on and off the field.

Now Berry is giving back.

"When the Broncos reached out to me to do these cleats, that was one of my dreams. ... When they reached out, I nearly died," she said.

Berry is working with the NFL charity My Cleats My Cause. The charity empowers football players to wear customized cleats during the NFL Season to promote charities important to the players. Berry is also planning on teaming up with Make-A-Wish Foundation, Special Olympics Colorado and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Denver.