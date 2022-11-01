Former Bronco Bradley Chubb feeling mixed emotions after learning he's been traded

Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb was traded to the Miami Dolphins Tuesday. At Broncos headquarters in the afternoon Chubb told reporters he was feeling a mix of emotions.

"It sucks at the moment but it's just cuz of the guys I'm leaving," he said, "the relationships I built over these past couple years. Just like walking into this facility every day, it's going to be different going to a different one, but I'm excited for the new journey God has for me and for me and my family."

Asked if he felt a sense of closure after the speculation, Chubb said "At the end of the day, I was up in the air of how I should feel."

"It's good to be in the right state of mind and understand the task at hand and go out there and execute."

He said he's going to miss the people he's become close with more than anything.

"The relationships I built; guys like Dre'Mont (Jones), McTelvin Agim]..." he said. "I don't want to keep naming people because I'll forget somebody but all those guys, all those relationships."

"My only regret is not finishing what we started," he said, about this season, in which the Broncos are 3-5 and third in the AFC West.

Chubb said he's excited to be a part of the Dolphins and the young talent they have there: "Whatever I can add to that group and just be the best that I can be."

Miami will send Denver draft picks and running back Chase Edmonds as part of the trade.