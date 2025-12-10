Boys & Girls Clubs is where imagination thrives for Colorado children

The increasing cost of living is squeezing many Colorado families, but none more than those with the lowest incomes. CBS Colorado wants to make sure that kids don't get lost this holiday season. The Together for Colorado Toy Drive collects new, unwrapped toys that are distributed to children at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver. Some of those club members have big dreams, and CBS Colorado wants to support them in those dreams while they're still young.

It's not unusual to find Vickers Boys & Girls Club member Adrian in the art room. He uses drawing as a creative outlet, but Adrian is a self-proclaimed tech guy.

"I want to be an engineer because I'm going to make things like [he indicates his Funtime Foxy stuffie], but bigger. And it can move by VR, like you have the eyes and it can see. It like sees the movement, and it would work. It would copy your movements," Adrian told CBS News Colorado.

The third grader has big plans for his robot.

"I'm also going to put like a little treadmill ... whenever the person takes a step, it will move backwards ... wherever they're going," he further explained.

Adrian calls his creation a real robot that will be controlled by virtual reality and real time movement.

"So you could do jumping jacks and it would copy that," he concluded.

Adrian is so smart and personable. The Boys & Girls Club is the perfect place for him to experiment and expand his dreams.

"I'm probably going to make a flying car," he added.

Although he acknowledged that a flying bus has already been invented, it's called an airplane. For Adrian, the sky is the limit for his imagination.

"I'm not sure why I want to be an engineer, my body just tells me, 'be an engineer,'" he said.

Adrian will be able to reach any goal that he sets for himself, and that starts with his time in the art room at the Vickers Boys & Girls Club.

Join CBS Colorado for the annual Toy Collection Day on Thursday, December 11, 2025.