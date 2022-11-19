Boys and Girls Clubs celebrate annual Thanksgiving dinner

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Denver celebrated their annual Thanksgiving dinner. They enjoyed all the traditional fixings thanks to the Optimist Club of Monaco South.

CBS

The club served more than 900 children a classic Thanksgiving dinner with Turkey, mashed potatoes and pumpkin pie.

The dinner is funded through the Optimist Club of Monaco South's sales of Christmas trees located at East Evans and South Monaco.

The Food Bank of the Rockies prepared the meal.

CBS

The club has been putting on the dinner for 25 years and many attendees have returned over the years.

There is also a dinner at Girls Inc. where about 200 meals are served.