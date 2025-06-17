Boulder steps up security after attack on march for Israeli hostages in Colorado

City of Boulder ramping up security on Pearl Street Mall after attack

The City of Boulder is increasing security on Pearl Street after an attack on Jewish activists earlier this month. The attack happened on June 1 when a man allegedly threw Molotov cocktails at a group that walks every Sunday to advocate for the release of Israeli hostages in Gaza.

The safety enhancements include several items, according to the City of Boulder, including a new E-bike patrol unit dedicated to Pearl Street, a new downtown police sergeant station, and deploying more officers during peak activity periods. The Boulder Police Department has also launched the Downtown Officer Block Program, with each officer serving as a direct liaison for the businesses on their blocks located in the Business Improvement District.

Crime scene tape surrounds the area on Pearl Street in Boulder where a man attacked people with Molotov cocktails. CBS

City leaders said the Boulder Police Department is fully staffed for the first time in years.

"Pearl Street Mall is not just the economic heart of Boulder, but it's the cultural and civic center of our community. These expanded public safety resources we've put in place — coupled with our ongoing investments in downtown infrastructure and programming — ensure Pearl Street continues to be the vibrant core of our city," said Boulder City Manager Nuria Rivera-Vandermyde in a statement.

The city has also hired bathroom attendants to monitor the Pearl Street restrooms daily as well as dedicated resources to support concerns related to illegal camping within the downtown area.

The city also said it has partnered with Downtown Boulder to plant dozens of new trees and conduct tree grate repairs. Crews have planned to repair and replace several broken lighting elements on the Pearl Street Mall, install new bike racks and repair some Pearl Street Mall brickwork.

Crime scene tape on Pearl Street in Boulder after the attack on June 1, 2025. CBS

"We know that security, cleanliness and vibrancy are core components of what makes a public space like the downtown district so special, and community engagement with the business owners who know their needs best has been incredibly helpful," said Boulder Police Chief Stephen Redfearn. "We're continually monitoring developments in this area and are open to adjusting our protocols as new challenges emerge."

The suspect in the attacks is scheduled to appear in federal court on Wednesday. Fifteen people were injured in the attack, some of them seriously.