Registration filling up fast for Bolder Boulder; "It continues to grow, which is great"

Boulder has always been a running town. Elite athletes train there, the University of Colorado Boulder has won numerous cross country national championships, and people just like running there to stay healthy. But the running community says these days, trails are getting a little more crowded thanks to the upcoming Bolder Boulder, and they welcome the newcomers with open arms.

"I think health-conscious individuals are participating more in social running events," said Flavio De Simone, the Treasurer for the Boulder Road Runners running club.

He says recently they've seen a lot more people at their events.

"We've seen in 2025 an increase in the participants in our all-comers summer track meets, and we expect the same in this summer season," said De Simone.

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In fact, they have a one-mile race on May 23 that is attracting a lot of attention. But it's nothing compared to the Bolder Boulder 10K on Memorial Day.

They say registrations are way up this year. So much so that they are warning people that if they don't sign up soon, they may miss out. Traditionally, they let people register until the starting gun goes off. This year is different.

"It's trending far enough ahead that we can't offer race day registration or race weekend registration," said Race Director Cliff Bosley.

They are reaching operational capacity, meaning they are close to the number of participants that would severely hamper their ability to provide a fun race-day experience.

"We've never had to do that in our past. And so, it's difficult for us because we don't want to say no to anyone," said Bosley.

They aren't sure why so many more people are signing up this year.

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"We've been scratching our heads about that, too. I think people found running in COVID and have kept running, and it continues to grow, which is great," said Bosely.

De Simone says he thinks people just want to be social, and running gives them that opportunity.

"Whether it's a race or just a social event, it's a great way to meet people," said De Simone.

Those who want to sign up for the Bolder Boulder can do so on its website. Those interested in the Mile High Mile can sign up for that on the Boulder Road Runners website.