Boulder police search for rollerblading man wanted for attacking cyclist with hockey stick

Police in Boulder continued to search for a man on rollerblades who allegedly attacked a cyclist with a hockey stick. According to investigators, officers responded to an assault call near 27th Way and Baseline Road just after 7 p.m. Thursday.

Boulder police are requesting the community's help in locating the suspect on rollerblades who attacked a cyclist. Boulder Police Dept.

The victim had called 911 and told officers that while he was riding his bike, a man on in-line skates approached him from behind and assaulted him verbally and with a hockey stick. The victim told officers he was not seriously injured and refused medical treatment.

Boulder police said the suspect is described as a white male, medium-tall height and slender build. He was wearing all black clothing, a black ski mask, and had a green Gatorade bottle with an orange top in his right pants pocket. He was skating with a hockey stick.

Officers said the suspect skated away after the victim called 911. Boulder police officers and CU police officers searched the area but did not locate him.

Police released additional images of the suspect that showed him wearing a teal T-shirt over a black shirt.

Boulder police are asking for the community's help in locating the suspect. Anyone who witnessed this event or who has any information about the suspect or this incident is asked to call Boulder Police Detectives at 303-4471-1974. This incident is being investigated under Boulder Police case number # 25-10213.