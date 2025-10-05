Boulder police looking for motorcyclists accused of shooting at driver, fleeing officers

Boulder police are looking for three motorcyclists who they say fired shots at a driver before leading officers on a chase through several Colorado communities.

The department said the shooting happened as a result of road rage around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday on Flagstaff Road between Kossler Lake and Realization Point, southwest of the city. The driver, who was driving toward the city, went to a fire station to report the shooting. When police arrived to talk to the driver, the motorcyclists drove past the fire station. The driver pointed them out to officers, who then pursued the riders southeast toward Denver.

Boulder County sheriff's deputies joined the chase, but the motorcyclists didn't yield, according to Boulder police, and continued east. Pursuing officers lost them near the Flatirons Mall in Broomfield.

If you have information about these suspects or vehicle of interest, please contact the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office tip line at: BCSOtips@bouldercounty.gov or 303-441-3674. The investigation is documented under case number 25-04867. pic.twitter.com/0i8v4DVajO — Boulder County Sheriff’s Office (@BldrCOSheriff) October 5, 2025

Photos provided by the Boulder County Sheriff's Office show three sport-style motorcycles and a dark gray SUV that investigators are describing as a "vehicle of interest" near Panorama Point before the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident or the motorcyclists is being asked to contact the sheriff's office.