Boulder police launch dashboard to share community feedback

In order to be transparent with the public, the Boulder Police Department is launching a new online dashboard to share community comments and concerns.

The new dashboard will share information about community surveys and feedback. The department said they've sent out over 10,000 surveys to people who have contacted the police for help since September 2024, and have received answers from over 2,500 of those.

BPD said its officers and their supervisors receive and review the feedback every week. They intend to use the information to better understand how they're doing and how the department can improve.

Dashboard portrays information from Boulder Police Department community surveys. Boulder Police Department

The dashboard is one of the goals in the Reimagine Policing Plan, which was approved by the city council in 2023. It will be updated each month, BPD said.

Other dashboards available include information on use of force, police stops, traffic crashes and drone service calls.