Boulder police arrest suspect in deadly Halloween shooting

Boulder police have arrested a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting at a Halloween party this last weekend. Two 19-year-old University of Colorado students were shot and one died after being rushed to the hospital late Saturday night.

According to police, officers arrested Omar Perez just after 8 a.m. Monday in connection with the shooting that happened at a house party on The Hill area of Boulder, near the CU campus. Perez, 18, of Thornton, is facing several charges, including first-degree murder with extreme indifference, first-degree attempted murder, assault and criminal attempt.

He remained in custody on no bond as of Monday afternoon. Perez is not a student at the University of Colorado.

A Boulder Police Department patrol cruiser in front of 705 Marine Street in Boulder following a fatal shooting late Saturday night. CBS

Boulder Police Chief Stephen Redfearn said the party was registered in advance by its organizers with the university. It featured a live band and "hundreds" of people in attendance. Redfearn said the shooting happened as "a group tried to force its way into the home to join the party."

This incident is the first homicide in Boulder this year, according to Boulder police.

The second victim remained hospitalized as of Monday.

Police said that although additional charges are possible for others involved in the shooting, detectives believe Perez is the only shooter.

"Everyone in our community deserves to feel safe and while I hope this arrest restores some measure of safety, I know it will never bring back the life of this young man or undo all the trauma victims have gone through," Redfearn said in a statement. "I'm incredibly proud of our detectives and officers who have worked nonstop since late Saturday to find and arrest this suspect. Their tireless efforts and good community tips led to the suspect's identity within 24 hours and then we coordinated with our partners at Thornton Police, Westminster Police and the Adams County Sheriff's Office to safely take him into custody."

Detectives are still asking for help identifying other individuals as part of the investigation. Photos of those persons of interest can be found online.

Anyone who recognizes these individuals, attended the party or has information about the shooting is encouraged to contact Boulder Police dispatch at 303-441-3333, reference case 26-10148.

