University of Colorado student killed, another critical, following gunfire at Halloween party

Two men, both 19-year-old University of Colorado students, were shot late Saturday night after police shut down a Halloween house party on The Hill area of Boulder adjacent to the campus.

One of those students died after being taken by ambulance to Boulder Community Hospital, Boulder Police Department Chief Stephen Redfearn stated at 9 a.m. press conference Sunday.

Redfearn called the incident a "heinous crime" as he explained details leading up to it. The party, he said, was registered in advance by its organizers with the university. It featured a live band and "hundreds" of people in attendence, per Redfearn.

Boulder Police Chief Stephen Redfearn speaks to members of the media during a press conference Sunday morning as still images of two people are shown behind him. Police are seeking the two men in those images following a fatal shooting at a Halloween party hours earlier. Boulder Police Department/Youtube

Just before 10 p.m., a noise complaint was called in to Boulder dispatchers. BPD officers responded to the party near the intersection of 7th Street and Marine Street, about six blocks west of the CU Boulder campus. They judged the party to reach the level of a nuisance to the neighborhood. One highly intoxicated person was taken into custody and the party's organizers were issued a ticket, Redfearn explained.

That began the process of the party shutting down. Most of the crowd left.

"A core group of people, including the renters, remained at the house," Redfearn said.

Around 11:30 p.m., after officers had departed, reports were phoned in to 9-1-1 that a shooting had occurred at the same location.

Redfearn said the shooting happened as "a group tried to force its way into the home to join the party."

A Boulder Police Department patro cruiser is parked in front of 705 Marine Street in Boulder following a fatal shooting late Saturday night. Passersby told CBS Colorado the home hosted a large Halloween party. Police are looking for two people who were present when two University of Colorado students were shot inside the home. One of those students died at the hospital. CBS

In the hours since, investigators have identified two persons of interest whose images were caught on videotape. Their images were recorded immediately prior to the shooting, a BPD spokesperson confirmed.

"It is imperative that we speak with them," Redfearn said.

Speakers at the press conference did not refer to those two people, both men, as suspects.

Redfearn said investigators were interviewing 20 witnesses to the shooting.

Boulder PD closed the area around the home during its investigation. CUPD also secured a perimeter around the west side of campus.

Residents and homeowners were allowed to return to their homes at 2 a.m. It was believed the suspects in the shooting had left the city by that time, BPD stated on social media.

Redfearn and University of Colorado Boulder Police Chief Ashley Griffin said both departments would increase patrols in The Hill today.

"This is an incredibly tragic event," 20th Judicial District Attorney Michael Dougherty said at the press conference. "The response has been a massive coordinated effort. Progress has already been made. We are very likely going to solve this crime, and I promise we will hold the shooter or shooters fully accountable for the devastation and trauma they've caused."