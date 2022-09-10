Boulder police arrest juvenile sexual assault suspect in series of incidents over Labor Day weekend

Boulder police search for sexual assault suspect in series of incidents over Labor Day weekend

Police in Boulder have arrested a juvenile suspect wanted in a series of sexual assaults that happened over the Labor Day weekend. The 17-year-old was arrested on Thursday.

In all three incidents, the female victims told police they woke up in the early morning hours to a male suspect committing what investigators are calling a "lewd act."

One incident happened on 11th Street and two others happened on Pleasant Street. The suspect pleaded guilty to an indecent exposure case last year and was classified as a "high-level juvenile sex offender" and was on probation for that case.

The suspect remains in custody on a no-bond hold. He faces several charges including burglary, indecent exposure and unlawful sexual contact.

In each case, the teen entered the apartment through unlocked windows or doors. In one case, the suspect is accused of stealing two sets of car keys and a car.

Police thanked the victims in this case for coming forward and sharing their experiences. Officers said their participation helped lead to an arrest.