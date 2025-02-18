Watch CBS News
Boulder police officer issues 5 speeding tickets in less than 2 hours, enforcement continues to stop speeders

By Brian Sherrod

/ CBS Colorado

Speeding continues to be a huge issue in the Denver metro area -- something police are working to bring down.

The Boulder Police Department says in an hour and a half, back on Jan. 30, a single officer issued five speeding tickets to drivers.

According to Boulder Police Officer Courtney Parker, these drivers were going at least 15 miles per hour over the speed limit. Officer Parker shared a bodycam video with CBS Colorado, showing a driver pulled over for going 71 mph in a 40 mph zone. This was at the intersection of Diagonal Highway and 34th Street.

Parker says now this driver has to go to mandatory court, face charges of careless driving, and could have their license suspended. Parker says if you are already late getting in your vehicle, you will not make it up with the drive. 

"Commuting is not a competitive sport," Parker said. "Take your time. Let's look out for each other out there. You could have family out there."

Parker says the higher the speed, the heavier the charge. If you're caught going over 20 mph over the limit, you could see fines up to $150, a careless driving ticket, and have your license taken away. 

