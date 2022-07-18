Boulder launches online emergency preparedness resource
The City of Boulder launched a new emergency preparedness webpage to help the community prepare for wildfire, floods, and other emergencies.
In the wake of the Marshall Fire that blew up and burned more than 6,000 acres in a matter of hours. Emergency evacuations had to happen quickly and without much notice.
The new web page includes information on:
- How to sign up for emergency alerts
- The different types of alerts and evacuation notifications
- How to put together your own go-bag
- How to create a safety plan for you and your family
- Links to the emergency updates blog and the Office of Disaster Management website
