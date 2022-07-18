Watch CBS News
Boulder launches online emergency preparedness resource

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

The City of Boulder launched a new emergency preparedness webpage to help the community prepare for wildfire, floods, and other emergencies. 

In the wake of the Marshall Fire that blew up and burned more than 6,000 acres in a matter of hours. Emergency evacuations had to happen quickly and without much notice. 

The new web page includes information on:

  • How to sign up for emergency alerts
  • The different types of alerts and evacuation notifications
  • How to put together your own go-bag
  • How to create a safety plan for you and your family
  • Links to the emergency updates blog and the Office of Disaster Management website

LINK: City of Boulder Emergency Preparedness website

First published on July 18, 2022 / 2:32 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

