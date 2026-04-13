Boulder International Film Festival closes with reported record crowds and adventure films

The Boulder International Film Festival wrapped up its 22nd year Sunday with screenings from its popular Adventure Film Program. These films capped off the four-day event that organizers say had record ticket sales. This year, that crowd translated into thousands of filmgoers attending screenings across the city, many of them drawn by buzzworthy independent films and unique storytelling.

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Organizers say the festival's film selection aims to represent a variety of topics but always makes sure to include a series of adventure films focused on sports like climbing and cycling, as well as the environment.

Old Man Lightning is a film in that category that boasted a sold-out Boulder premiere on Sunday. The film is a cinematic climbing adventure centered on John Sherman — known in the climbing community as "Verm." Sherman, a legendary figure in bouldering with ties to Boulder dating back to the 1970s, drew a large hometown audience eager to watch his journey unfold on screen.

In line for the film, Bob Rotert described himself as a fan and former climbing partner with Verm, adding, "It's fantastic to see him rich and famous now."

People line up for a showing at the Boulder International Film Festival. CBS

Old Man Lightning marked one of the final showings of this year's festival. Sherman says watching the film is always emotional for him.

"It's a very difficult film for me to watch over and over again. If you watch the film, you'll understand why, because I get absolutely beat to hell during it," Sherman said, "Here I am in Boulder, a town full of obsessive athletes, and maybe they can learn from my mistakes, not make the same thing."

For many attendees, the opportunity to directly connect with filmmakers and subjects is part of what defines the BIFF experience.

One ticket holder on Sunday, Dulaney Miller, explained, "Independent films are really great to support, and you're kind of seeing lots of people's stories."

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Now, even as the curtain closes on BIFF's in-person events, online screening tickets are available for at-home screening from April 13 through 24.