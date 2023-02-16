Boulder icon and restauranteur Don Monette passes away at 85

A Boulder icon, and restauranteur, Don Monette passed away at the age of 85 days before his birthday. It was reported that he died Tuesday morning with his family by his side.

Don was known to Colorado as a pioneer of the state's restaurant industry and attributed to the fine dining lifestyle. His restaurant, the Flagstaff House, founded on Nov. 1, 1971, has gained a global reputation in the scene as a premier restaurant that's suitable for everyone.

Over the years, Don has gained many accolades, which include being inducted into the "Food Service Hall of Fame" in 2010 for his vision for the Flagstaff House by creating a haven for people of all backgrounds could be welcomed to enjoy life's finest moments and celebrations.

He is survived by his wife, Carole of 63 years, their five children, 13 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren with more on the way. Most have worked in various positions at the restaurant, making it a true family-oriented establishment.

The Flagstaff House is currently owned and operated by Don's grandson, Adam and his business partner, executive chef Chris Royster. The two partners will continue to maintain his pinnacles for operating a family-run restaurant for diners from across the globe.